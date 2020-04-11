PM Modi during meeting with CM says 'I am available 24x7'

While coronavirus cases in India rises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with chief ministers. During the meeting PM Modi told the chief ministers that he will available 24x7 during the time of crisis.

The initial visuals of the meeting showed Modi wearing a white mask during the interaction which was among others attended by chief ministers -- Amrinder Singh (Punjab), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal (Haryana), K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana) and Nitish kumar (Bihar).

During the meeting PM Modi took feedback from chief ministers on whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections. In the meeting, chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi suggested to extend the lockdown.

According to a report by NDTV, during the meeting, PM Modi told the chief ministers that he is available 24x7 during this crisis. "I am available 24x7. Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on COVID-19) anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder," said the Prime Minister.