Coronavirus in India: Lockdown extended? Arvind Kejriwal thanks PM

After holding a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states and UTs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government is considering their request to extend the lockdown by 2 weeks.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has thanked Modi for extending the lockdown. However, no official confirmation is given yet.
Kejriwal tweeted, "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it."
"When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home," said PM Modi during video conference.
Meanwhile, 40 deaths and 1035 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours in the country which is the sharpest ever increase in the cases. On Saturday morning, the total number of confirmed cases were 7447 and the death toll was 239, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
