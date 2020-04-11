Coronavirus in India: Lockdown extended? Arvind Kejriwal thanks PM

After holding a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states and UTs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government is considering their request to extend the lockdown by 2 weeks.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has thanked Modi for extending the lockdown. However, no official confirmation is given yet.

Kejriwal tweeted, "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it."