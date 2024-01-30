Mamata Banerjee Holds Roadshow In North Bengal After Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File photo

Kolkata: After Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held roadshow in Islampur, Chopra and Raiganj in North Bengal before attending public distribution programme.

During the roadshow, the Chief Minister was seen interacting with common people and also took pictures with school children.

She was seen paying hommage to statues of several saints on the way.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stayed at Chopra during his party's first leg of Yatra in Bengal and Raiganj Lok Sabha seat was won by BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Then while addressing the public distribution programme, Mamata raised the issue to budget and hinted that her budget will be better.

Mamata Speaks On Upcoming Budget

"During the election years complete budget is not made in the center. Budget based on Vote on Account is made. Even then they will make false promises to common people. But they will not keep the promises. Moreover, they will be ousted after the election. But we will stay and we already started giving benefits to the common people," said Mamata also raising the backlog issue by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government.

The West Bengal Chief Minister once again warned people of not getting into the 'trap' of CAA.

The Backlog Issue

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay while interacting with the media at the national capital after All Party meet, said that TMC was vocal about the backlog issue in the meeting. "Union Finance Minister should speak about the backlog issue of Bengal during the budget session. In the All Party meeting we were again vocal on this issue," added Bandhopadhyay.

It can be recalled that on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned of agitation on February 2, if the central government does not solve the issue of fund freeze by February 1.

However, commenting about the roadshow of the Chief Minister in North Bengal, political observers are of mind that the 'rift' between TMC and Congress is 'clear'.