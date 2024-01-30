 Mamata Banerjee Holds Roadshow In North Bengal After Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMamata Banerjee Holds Roadshow In North Bengal After Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Mamata Banerjee Holds Roadshow In North Bengal After Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

During the roadshow, the CM was seen interacting with common people and also took pictures with school children.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File photo

Kolkata: After Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held roadshow in Islampur, Chopra and Raiganj in North Bengal before attending public distribution programme.

During the roadshow, the Chief Minister was seen interacting with common people and also took pictures with school children.

She was seen paying hommage to statues of several saints on the way.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stayed at Chopra during his party's first leg of Yatra in Bengal and Raiganj Lok Sabha seat was won by BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Then while addressing the public distribution programme, Mamata raised the issue to budget and hinted that her budget will be better.

Mamata Speaks On Upcoming Budget

"During the election years complete budget is not made in the center. Budget based on Vote on Account is made. Even then they will make false promises to common people. But they will not keep the promises. Moreover, they will be ousted after the election. But we will stay and we already started giving benefits to the common people," said Mamata also raising the backlog issue by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government.

The West Bengal Chief Minister once again warned people of not getting into the 'trap' of CAA. During the roadshow, the Chief Minister was seen interacting with common people and also took pictures with school children.

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC-BJP Once Again Lock Horns Over CAA Issue
article-image

The Backlog Issue

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay while interacting with the media at the national capital after All Party meet, said that TMC was vocal about the backlog issue in the meeting. "Union Finance Minister should speak about the backlog issue of Bengal during the budget session. In the All Party meeting we were again vocal on this issue," added Bandhopadhyay.

Read Also
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Gives 7-Day Ultimatum To Centre Over Fund Freeze Issue
article-image

It can be recalled that on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned of agitation on February 2, if the central government does not solve the issue of fund freeze by February 1.

However, commenting about the roadshow of the Chief Minister in North Bengal, political observers are of mind that the 'rift' between TMC and Congress is 'clear'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mamata Banerjee Holds Roadshow In North Bengal After Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Mamata Banerjee Holds Roadshow In North Bengal After Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Chandigarh Mayor Election Result: BJP’s Intention To Rig Poll Was Clear From Day 1, Allege AAP &...

Chandigarh Mayor Election Result: BJP’s Intention To Rig Poll Was Clear From Day 1, Allege AAP &...

Bihar's Political Waves Reach Uttar Pradesh As BJP Targets Kurmi Vote Bank Amid OBC Dynamics

Bihar's Political Waves Reach Uttar Pradesh As BJP Targets Kurmi Vote Bank Amid OBC Dynamics

Lok Sabha Elections: Samajwadi Party Announces 16 Candidates; Dimple Yadav Fielded From Mainpuri

Lok Sabha Elections: Samajwadi Party Announces 16 Candidates; Dimple Yadav Fielded From Mainpuri

Thane: Water Cut Announced For 24 Hours, Check Date, Time And List Of Affected Areas Here

Thane: Water Cut Announced For 24 Hours, Check Date, Time And List Of Affected Areas Here