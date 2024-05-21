Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 1 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Post Poll Violence Involving BJP & RJD Workers In Saran; Internet Suspended For 2 Days

RJD (L) & BJP (R) |

Patna: One person was killed and two seriously injured in an exchange of fire between BJP and RJD workers in post-poll violence in Saran on Tuesday as the district administration suspended Internet service as a precautionary measure.

Sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD chief Lalu Prasad`s daughter Rohini Acharya is in the fray in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. The Saran seat went to the polls in the fifth phase of the election held on Monday.

Statement Of The Police

Police said that two people had been detained in connection with the violence and the internet had also been suspended for two days. The clash between workers of both parties had also erupted on Monday during the polling when Rohini Acharya reached a booth in Chhapra before the voting ended on Monday evening. BJP workers accused her of reaching there with the intention of capturing the booth. The tension between workers of both parties escalated on Tuesday as they opened fire on each other.

While one person died after a bullet hit, two others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, police added.

Police Personnel Deployed

A large number of police personnel have been deployed near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk in Chhapra following the incident. The Superintendent of Police (SP) and the District Magistrate are also camping at the spot.

SP Mangla said that the action had been taken against those who were responsible for the incident. The Internet has been banned for two days, he added.