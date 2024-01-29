West Bengal: TMC-BJP Once Again Lock Horns Over CAA Issue

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee (left) Suvendhu Adhikar (Right) | Filepc

Kolkata: As the days of Lok Sabha elections are nearing, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) again locks horn over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) issue.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday while addressing a public rally in North Bengal urged people not to issue any cards which is being given by BSF in the bordering areas.

CM Mamata slams BJP

"TMC had stood against CAA and didn't allow it to get implemented. TMC will again fight against the issue. As the elections are nearing they (BJP) are doing politics over the issue. No one should accept the smartcards that are being issued by BSF. If anyone approaches you say that you all have adhar cards, ration cards. All are citizens and all are getting the benefit of state government schemes. They (BJP) wants to conduct election in an unfair way and by intimidations. In Sitalkuchi four people were killed due to firing by central forces. How did the accused get bail?" questioned Mamata.

Earlier, on Sunday, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur while addressing a public meeting had claimed that CAA will be effective within 'a week's time'.

"I am giving guarantee from here that CAA will be effective within a week's time," Thakur mentioned.

What will happen on February 29?

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that Mamata Banerjee 'will be jealous of something that would happen within February 29'.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also warns of staging a bigger protest on February 2, if the central government does not release the backlog funds by February 1.

"I will wait till February 1 and will then stage protest on the next day. I will also hold meeting of those who are deprived of money despite working under the 100 days rural job scheme. I will meet even those who are deprived of Awas Yojana," further added Mamata.