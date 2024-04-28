'You Are No Longer My Wife, You Are My Sister-In-Law Now': Muzaffarnagar Man Attempts To Kill Wife After Brother Rapes Her; Case Filed

Representative image |

UP: A distressing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district where a man reportedly sat atop his wife's chest, attempting to strangle her to death. The reason behind this heinous act is more shocking. According to a report in NDTV, the victim woman in this case confided in her husband about being raped by his brother. She also informed him that his brother, shockingly filmed the assault.

Husband Disowns Wife After Learning About Sexual Assault

The victim, thankfully, lived to tell the tale, revealing that her ordeal began on April 2 when her husband was absent and her brother-in-law assaulted her. Upon her husband's return, she courageously disclosed the assault, expecting empathy and support. Instead, he callously disowned her, stating, "You are no longer my wife. You are my sister-in-law now."

The following day, the survivor found herself in a harrowing situation as her husband and brother-in-law barged into her room. Her husband, in a chilling act of betrayal, attempted to strangle her with her dupatta while his brother reportedly recorded the horrific incident on his mobile phone.

Case Filed Against Both Accused In Matter

The victim then decided to share the video and file a written complaint on social media prompting police intervention in the matter. A case has been registered against the accused husband and brother-in-law under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Khatauli Kotwali police station.

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapati assured that efforts are underway to arrest both the accused swiftly. Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.