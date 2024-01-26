West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Gives 7-Day Ultimatum To Centre Over Fund Freeze Issue

TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee | File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that Trinamool Congress will go for bigger agitation programmes over the fund freeze issue and gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government an ultimatum of seven days.

Addressing the media while attending a Republic Day programme at Raj Bhavan, Mamata said, "People engaged in 100 days rural jobs are suffering. Our officers have already spoken with their officers. I am giving a seven days ultimatum to the central government over the fund freeze issue. TMC will go for bigger agitation if the funds are not cleared."

CM Targets Centre Over Fund Freeze

Earlier, on many occasions the West Bengal Chief Minister has been extremely vocal about the fund freeze by the central government in MGNREGA, Awas yojana and other schemes.

Recently, Mamata along with her few party MPs have also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fund freeze issue.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also held agitation at the national capital and tried to meet the Union Minister for states Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti to discuss the issue.

Political slugfest started after TMC claimed that the Minister did not want to meet them and left the office from back gate and the saffron camp minister claimed that the TMC leaders didn't have any intention to meet her but wanted to politicize the issue.