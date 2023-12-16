West Bengal: Suvendhu Adhikari Slams CM Mamata Banerjee's Meeting With PM Modi Over Funds Freeze Issue

LoP Suvendhu Adhikari (left) Mamata banerjee (Right) | File pic

Kolkata: As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is gearing up to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fund freeze issue on December 20 at the national capital, Leader of Opposition at West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that if those who are corrupt are not punished then the funds will not be released.

Adhikari, who is on a days visit to North Bengal claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always thinks of uplift of North Bengal.

LoP slams CM Mamata

"Mamata Banerjee came to North Bengal to attend a family marriage ceremony and for photo options but BJP always thinks of the betterment of North Bengal. If the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal then we will start Ladli Behen scheme as in Madhya Pradesh and every woman will get ₹2000 instead of the present ₹500," mentioned Adhikari.

TMC is misleading minorities: Suvendhu Adhikari

Calling out to the minority community, the Leader of the Opposition said that TMC is 'misleading' them with CAA.

"The minorities should look up to the condition of their community in Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Party that believes in dynasty politics is misleading them with the fear of CAA. Nobody will be deprived of their citizenship," further added Adhikari.

Asked about the I.N.D.I.A.alliance meeting at the nation capital to which Adhikari said it is a 'shok sabha'(condolence meeting).