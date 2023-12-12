West Bengal: CM Mamata Likely To Meet PM Modi In Delhi On Dec 20 To Discuss Funds Freeze Issue

Representative pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital on December 20 to discuss about the fund freeze issue by the central government.

According state secretariat Nabanna sources, the PMO has given appoint to the West Bengal Chief Minister on December 20 at 11 am.

It can be recalled that during her one week's trip to North Bengal, Mamata had time again stated in her public meeting that she had sought time from the the Prime Minister between December 18-20 to discuss on the fund freeze issue.

Funds blocked for several schemes: Mamata

"Funds are blocked for several schemes. From Awas Yojana to gramin sadak yojana funds are not being given to West Bengal even after collecting the GST from the state," Mamata was heard saying at her public meetings.

She also added that few of her party MPs will also accompany her to Delhi.

LoP takes jibe at Mamata

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari at his meeting in Siliguri in North Bengal on Tuesday said that Mamata Banerjee visits North Bengal before election to 'tell lies'.

"This time she visited North Bengal to attend a family function and to tell lies ahead of the election. She had also done photo options in tea garden," said Adhikari.