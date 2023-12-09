West Bengal: CM Mamata Scheduled To Visit Delhi Between Dec 18-20, Will Hold Talks With PM Over Fund Freeze Issue

Twitter/@PMOIndia

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi between December 18-20 and will visit the national capital with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs over the fund freeze issue.

Talking to the media, Mamata questioned that despite taking GST why is West Bengal deprived of funds.

CM Mamata pins hope on PM

"I will reach Delhi with some party MPs on December 17 and have sought time from the Prime Minister between December 18-20. Lets see what happens. Now there is only one tax which is GST and the central government takes GST even from West Bengal," said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that despite fund freeze none of the schemes are 'paused' in the state.

Schemes are not stopped in Bengal

"We don't get money for Awas Yojana, health and other schemes but despite the odds none of the schemes are stopped or paused in Bengal," further added Mamata.

Despite a recent setback for the party after the expulsion of MP Mahua Moitra, TMC is leaving no stone unturned to fulfill its political ambitions.

Countering the TMC Supremo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh said that it is a good thing that the PM and Bengal CM will meet.