Amit Shah's West Bengal Visit Postponed, New Schedule To Be Announced Soon

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Amit Shah | File photo

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was supposed to make a two days visit to West Bengal on January 28 got postponed. BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said that the new schedule of Shah will be announced soon and also that the place where Shah was about to address a public meeting will remain unchanged.

"The schedule of our Home Minister is not cancelled but postponed. We all are aware that several political developments are happening nationally for which the programme will be postponed. Shah was supposed to address a public meeting at Mecheda and over there only Shah will address during his visit. The new schedule will be announced soon," said Majumdar.

TMC Slams Amit Shah's Visit

Slamming Shah's visit, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the more BJP leaders will visit Bengal ahead of the elections, the people will vote for TMC.

"Ahead of 2021 Assembly elections we have seen BJP leaders became daily passengers to Bengal. The outcome is also known to everyone. The more they visit even this time, the people of Bengal will vote for TMC. Moreover, it is a democratic state and anyone can come her," said Ghosh.

Notably, on reaching Kolkata on January 28, Shah was supposed to hold an organizational meeting to review the preparedness of Bengal BJP in the run up to the election. On January 29, Shah was supposed to address a public meeting in Mecheda in East Midnapore and them would have met with the intellectuals at Science City in Kolkata.

