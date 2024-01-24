 West Bengal: Amit Shah Likely To Embark On A 2-Day Visit To State
Notably, this will be Shah's third visit in the state in the last three months and the first visit after consecration of Ram Mandir.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a two days visit to West Bengal on January 28.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, Shah will reach Kolkata on January 28 night and will hold a public meeting on January 29 at Mecheda in East Midnapore.

Amit Shah likely to hold meeting with party leaders

"After reaching Kolkata on Sunday night he is likely to hold a meeting with party leaders. The next day he is scheduled to hold a public meeting at Mecheda and on Monday evening he is likely to meet the intellectuals at Science City auditorium in Kolkata," said the party sources.

A party leader on anonymity had mentioned that the Union Home Minister is visiting to take stock of 'preparedness' for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

It is pertinent to mention that Shah has set a target of winning at least 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal.

Shah raised the issue of 'corruption' in TMC

In November while addressing a public meeting in Kolkata, Shah raised the issue of 'corruption' in Trinamool Congress (TMC). In December Shah along with party's national president JP Nadda held several organizational meetings with the Bengal unit of BJP.

Keeping a hawk's eye the saffron camp wants to gain more seats from Bengal. In 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP had won 18 seats and later Babul Supriyo and Arjun Singh had defected to the TMC.

