West Bengal: Major Rejig In BJP State Unit Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar | File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday made changes in party's several wing heads ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's tentative visit to Kolkata.

According to a press statement released by Bengal BJP, actor-turned-politician Hiranmay Chattopadhyay became the head of youth wing, Parampita Dutta became the new women wing head, Mafuja Khatun is the new minority wing head, Shyamchand Ghosh became the Kisan Morcha head, Rathin Bose is the new Schedule Caste head, Khudiram Tudu the new Schedule Tribe head and Manoj Pandey OBC wing head.

Shah likely to visit Kolkata on December 26

According to party sources, Shah is likely to visit Kolkata on December 26 to attend organization meeting.

"There will be no public meeting or rallies but Shah will visit the city for organizational meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections," said the party sources.

It may be recalled that on November 29 Shah had visited Kolkata to address a public meeting at Esplanade area in Central Kolkata.

'Sonar Bangla'

On last Thursday BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and BJP MP Sumitra Khan had met Shah at the national capital. In a post in X, the BJP West Bengal president hinted that they had spoken about 'Sonar Bangla' with Shah.

It is pertinent to mention that the saffron camp is leaving no stones unturned to win over West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also supposed to visit Kolkata on December 24 to attend 'Ek Lakh Gita Path' at Kolkata as Brigade Parade Ground but at the last moment due to other commitments his visit got cancelled.