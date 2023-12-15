West Bengal: BJP-TMC Political Slugfest Begins Over Parliament Security Breach

File pic

Kolkata: No sooner did the Parliament security breach happened than the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started trading charges at each other for the incident.

After TMC leaders slammed the central government for the security breach, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday taking to X had shared a photo of TMC MP Tapas Roy with Lalit Jha.

LoP slams CM Mamata Banerjee

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari taking to X on Friday said, "Mamata Banerjee has successfully created an ecosystem in WB which nurtures Urban Naxals, encourages Tukde Tukde Gang, provides safe passage to illegal immigrants & intruders and facilitate their stay by helping create documentation. Unfortunately the State has become a Hub of Anti National Activities and a sanctuary & breeding ground for those who harbour anti national interests."

Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC's Tapas Roy for a long time... Isn't this proof enough for investigation into the connivance of the leader?

TMC raises 3 issues against BJP

Raising three issues, TMC minister Shashi Panja said, "We present three critical demands concerning the National Security Breach in Parliament:- BJP MP @mepratap must resign and be expelled from the Lok Sabha for issuing passes to the accused. HM @AmitShah must issue an official statement on the matter. PM @narendramodi, despite holding a meeting with his ministers within the Parliament complex, chooses silence. Why?"

Meanwhile, according to reports by local Bengali media, after two rented apartments a third rented apartments where Lalit Jha used live was also found in Kolkata's Baguiati area.

According to the local people, on December 10, Jha had sent his parents back to their village and then went to the national capital.