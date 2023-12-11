West Bengal: BJP Plans To Field More Women Candidates Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Twitter/ Amit Shah/ Representative image

Kolkata: West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to field more women candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

According to party sources, the saffron camp has decided to field at least 12 women candidates out of total 42 seats. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the final selection of the candidates will be done by the party's central unit.

"As long as respect towards women and uplift of women is concerned, BJP cannot be compared with any other political party. The final selection of the candidates will be done by the central unit of the party," said Majumdar.

It may be recalled that in 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bengal saffron camp has given five women candidates out of which two candidates had won.

Women candidates to be given tickets atleast in 24 seats

From Hooghly constituency actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee had won and from Raigunj constituency Debasree Chowdhury had won. Debasree Chowdhury was also made the Union Minister and was later removed. Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury from Malda (South), Bharati Ghosh from Ghatal and Mafuja Khatoon from Jangipur were also given ticket but had lost.

"These five candidates are likely to get the tickets. Talks are on to see if any celebrity can also be given tickets. Women candidates will be given in at least 12 seats," mentioned the BJP sources.