West Bengal government committed to development, especially for women: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal government committed to development, especially for women: Mamata | File pic

Kolkata: Our government gives more importance to women. We provide free education for girls up to the university level,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday while addressing delegates from all over the world at the inaugural programme of the G-20 summit.

She said that her government believed in development and had implemented several schemes for people, farmers and MSMEs.

Mamata slams opposition

“West Bengal has several development schemes for the people. Several Self Help Groups (SHG) have been formed which makes the women self-sufficient. Our government has created 12 million jobs and our GDP has also increased,” said Mamata.

The chief minister also added that at a time when unemployment rate was on the rise in the nation, in West Bengal it has gone down.

“A government without a humane face cannot work. Without people’s development the world cannot develop. People of West Bengal stand united despite differences in religion, caste and languages. We believe in unity,” she added.

While addressing the delegates visiting Kolkata for a three days G-20 summit session from various countries, Mamata also took a dig at the erstwhile Left Front government and stated that ‘no development’ took place in the Left regime.

“This is my third tenure. I have been a Parliamentarian for seven times. I have also worked in different ministries of the central government before. The Trinamool Congress has ousted the Left regime in Bengal after 34 years,” she said.

Talking about the accolades won by the various schemes of the TMC government, Mamata said that a couple of days back her ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at the doorstep) got a platinum award from the Central Government.