West Bengal: TMC-BJP slugfest over ruckus at HC

Photo Credit: ANI

Kolkata: In two different public rallies both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP national president JP Nadda slammed each other over the ruckus at Calcutta High Court in the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

Addressing a public programme at Alipurduar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that an incident happened in the High Court which could have been solved by the Bar Council of West Bengal and the Chief Justice of the court.

“Such is the situation that even for a mosquito bite, the central government will send a ‘Delhi team’ to Bengal to probe the matter. What is the locus standi of Delhi Bar Association to meddle in Calcutta High Court affairs?” questioned Mamata.

It should be noted that a fact-finding team from the Bar Council of India (BCI) visited Calcutta High Court to inquire about the ruckus in High Court after a section of lawyers had blocked the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on January 9. The fact-finding team, however, didn’t get any CCTV footage.

Addressing a public rally at Bethuadahari, BJP national president JP Nadda questioned the problem if Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari gets relief legally from Judge, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) workers will protest against the judge and the judiciary.

According to a press statement issued by Trinamool Congress, TMC stated, “We want total independence of the judiciary. Are we not aware of how Suvendu Adhikari is favoured by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha? The immunity that Justice Mantha has given Suvendu Adhikari does not state that he cannot be arrested. We have seen how in the past, selected judges have been openly favouring BJP leaders, while others are busy giving television interviews. AITC has full faith in the judiciary, but we don’t want external pressure by BJP leaders.”

Meanwhile, at a time when Bengal BJP is targeting at least 25 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Parliamentary election, BJP national president JP Nadda while addressing a public rally at Bethuadahari charged Trinamool Congress government of corruption and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to abide by the constitution.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending money to West Bengal and when the central government is inquiring about the corruption in this state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is crying foul against the central government. I keep on telling didi to reduce her anger,” said Nadda.

Nadda, who is on his maiden visit to West Bengal after getting an extension as party president till 2024 alleged that the TMC government is siphoning off funds meant for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojna and said the state’s claim that the centre is not sending money is ‘baseless’.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)