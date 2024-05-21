Gujarat: Kathakar Rajugiri Bapu's Controversial Remarks About Inter-Caste Marriages Angers Koli & Thakor Communities

Kathakar Rajugiri Bapu |

Una (Gujarat): Tensions are running high among the Koli and Thakor communities in Gujarat after a controversial statement made by Kathakar Rajugiri Bapu, a preacher from Savarkundla. This incident has further inflamed the situation following recent remarks by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala against the Kshatriya community.

The Controversial Remark Made By Kathakar Rajugiri Bapu

The controversy erupted during the Shiva Mahapurana week organized by the Samast Goswami Samaj and Meghnathi family in Simar village of Una on May 19. Rajugiri Bapu, addressing the gathering, made derogatory remarks about inter-caste marriages involving daughters of the Sadhu-Sant society and members of the Koli-Thakor community. He stated, "It is disgraceful for a daughter born in the Sadhu-Sant society to marry the son of a Koli-Thakor."

Remarks Spark Outrage Among People Of Koli & Thakor Communities

The inflammatory nature of his comments sparked immediate outrage among the Koli and Thakor communities across Gujarat. Leaders and members from these communities expressed their anger and disappointment, leading to a formal complaint being lodged against Rajugiri Bapu at the Nawabandar Marine Police Station by Mukeshbhai Jethabhai Bhil, Shaileshbhai Mangabhai Dabhi, Bhaveshbhai Malabhai Rathod, and Kamleshbhai Chhaganbhai Bambhnia of the Koli Samaj.

Following the complaint, Rajugiri Bapu was summoned to the police station but was not detained. However, the police have issued a notice requiring him to appear on May 27, at which point he is expected to be detained. Nawabandar Marine Police Station P.S.I. Jadav confirmed the registration of the complaint and the subsequent police action.

The fallout from Rajugiri Bapu’s statement has been significant. The Shiva Mahapurana event was prematurely concluded due to the mounting anger. In an attempt to mitigate the situation, Rajugiri Bapu publicly apologized in a video that has since gone viral.

In the video, he can be seen with folded hands, tearfully begging for forgiveness from the Koli and Thakor communities. He stated, "I have accepted many crimes. My only prayer is that society forgives me. I am ready to apologize as many times as needed."

Despite his apology, the tensions remain high, and a police presence has been stationed outside Rajugiri Bapu's house to prevent further escalation. On May 21, leaders of the Koli community visited Rajugiri Bapu’s residence, urging him to make a formal apology to the community to help defuse the situation.