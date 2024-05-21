Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I Live In The Hearts Of This Country And Its People,' Says PM Modi During Election Rally In Bihar's Motihari

PM Modi Slams INDIA bloc during election rally in Bihar. | | X

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that he might be an eyesore for leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc but he lived in the hearts of the country and its all people. Addressing an election rally in Motihari to seek votes for NDA candidates Radha Mohan Singh (Purva Champaran constituency), Sanjay Jaiswal (Paschim Champaran), Lovely Anand (Sheohar) and Sunil Kumar (Valmikinagar) contesting Lok Sabha election, Modi said that the opposition had no issue in the ongoing Lok Sabha election except accusing him.

He said that the opposition wanted to dig his grave and bury him even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wanted to see tears in his eyes. “I may be an eyesore for leaders of INDI alliance but I live in the hearts of this country and its people," he commented.

Modi claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc got completely vanquished ‘pura parast’ after the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election. He, while indirectly targeting opposition, claimed those who considered themselves ‘Mai-Baap’ (masters) of the people would be inflicted such a crushing defeat in the election that the entire world would see.

“The 21st century India could not move forward with the sins of INDI alliance`s leaders and it is the reason people inflicting them such hard blows one election after another,” he remarked.

“On June 4 (the day when Lok Sabha election results will be announced), people will inflict hardest blow on the intentions of INDI alliance leaders, on corruption, on politics of appeasement, on ‘Tukde-Tukde gang’, on dirty thought of engaging people in fights, on those with perverted mindset abusing Sanatan Dharma, on crime, mafia, Jungle Raj and anti-women mentality,” he remarked.

PM alleged that Congress wasted 60 years post-independence and spent its entire energy in promoting one family. Congress and its allies spoilt future of 3-4 generations, he alleged. He said that the situation changed in the country after a son of a poor mother got the opportunity to serve people as it constructed toilets for deprived families, provided electricity to all homes and also took the cudgels of providing cooking gas connections and tap water to all families.

“I spent filling potholes created by the previous governments as now more work will happen in the next five years,” he remarked while calling upon the people to form a ‘very strong’ government at the centre. “I am not seeking it (strong government) for myself or my family but for the future of your children and for fulfilling your dreams,” he added.

He said that the INDI alliance`s desperation was growing gradually and even questioning his government`s welfare schemes. He said that he was giving free ration to poor families and would continue to do so as he was aware how much a mother suffered when her child went to bed with an empty stomach. He said that he would he would also continue to implement other welfare schemes including Ayushman Bharat. “I was born to serve poor and would work for poor only,” he added.

He said that first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was opposed to even giving reservation to SCs and STs. “Nehru even wrote to different chief ministers opposing reservation to SCs and STs,” he added.