The Indian Civil Aviation Regulator Conducts Exercise To Improve Baggage Delivery System At Six Major Airports

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), has successfully undertaken a significant exercise to enhance the baggage delivery system across six major airports in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

This initiative aligns with the global standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Schedule 3 of the Operation, Management and Development Agreement (OMDA) with airports, which stipulate that baggage should be delivered to passengers within 30 minutes of the aircraft's arrival.

The exercise commenced on January 14, 2024, revealing that only 62.2 per cent of passengers were receiving their baggage within the IATA-prescribed timeline. In response, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, in collaboration with all domestic airlines, conducted a comprehensive root cause analysis to identify the underlying issues.

Following the analysis, a complete overhaul and upgradation of equipment, services, and monitoring systems were implemented to expedite the baggage delivery process.

The results of these improvements have been remarkable. After two months of rigorous evaluation, the percentage of passengers receiving their baggage within 30 minutes has surged from 62.2 per cent in January to over 90 per cent from March 2024 onwards.

Notably, this progress has been consistently maintained, with the percentage of bags arriving within the prescribed time frame reaching a high of 92.5 per cent in May 2024.

The following chart illustrates the progressive improvement observed over the last 16 weeks.

This sustained enhancement in baggage delivery efficiency is a testament to the concerted efforts of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and domestic airlines. Passengers at India's major airports can now enjoy a significantly improved travel experience, thanks to the commitment to meeting and exceeding global standards.

This initiative underscores the Ministry of Civil Aviation's dedication to providing world-class services and ensuring passenger satisfaction. The successful implementation of this exercise sets a benchmark for future improvements in airport operations across the country.