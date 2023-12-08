Maharashtra BJP MLAs Hold Protest In Nagpur Against Priyank Kharge's Remark On Veer Savarkar

BJP PROTEST AGAINST KHARGE COMMENT | ANI

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Reacting to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's comment suggesting the removal of the portrait of India's freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the Karnataka state Assembly building, BJP MLAs in Maharashtra held a protest and raised slogans on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan, Nagpur on Thursday. The Maharashtra Assembly is in the midst of its winter session in Nagpur.

Priyank Kharge on Thursday told reporters that he thinks that the photo of Savarkar should not be in the Karnataka Assembly as his "ideology incites hatred".

Priyank Kharge's comment sparks row

"I am of the strong opinion that Savarkar's photo should not be there in the Assembly or the Counsel. If BJP has a problem with it, it is their problem. It is my opinion that anybody whose ideology incites hatred, creates division should not be there, Savarkar's portrait should not be there," Priyank Kharge said.

Kharge's comment days after CT Ravi's comment on Nehru

Earlier, BJP leader CT Ravi on Thursday warned of the removal of the portrait of "dynast" Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, when it comes to power in the state.

"If Veer Savarkar's photo is removed from the Assembly or Council, we will protest strongly. And mark my words, we will ensure that Nehru's photos will be removed when we return to power," Ravi posted on X.

He said that while Nehru was getting "VIP treatment" in jails, the "great Nationalist" Veer Savarkar was subjected to untold torture by the British.

CT Ravi's post on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

"I invite you to visit the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where the great Nationalist Veer Savarkar was subjected to untold torture by the British. All expenses will be borne by me. You can see the kind of pain and suffering Veer Savarkar went through while your Nehru was getting VIP treatment in jails from the same British," the former BJP National general secretary posted on X.

He also challenged Priyank Kharge to a public debate with him on the subject of "who was a true Freedom Fighter, your Nehru or Veer Savarkar".

"I challenge you to a public debate from the Cellular Jail itself about who was a true Freedom Fighter, your Nehru or Veer Savarkar. Veer Savarkar was not a Dynast like Nehru or you whose photo can be taken down by a bunch of Dynasty Worshippers," He added in the post.