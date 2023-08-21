 Veer Savarkar Awakened Spirit Of Patriotism: Dr Dave
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Veer Savarkar Awakened Spirit Of Patriotism: Dr Dave | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Veer Savarkar Memorial Lecture Series Committee organised a lecture on “Scientific basis of Sanatan traditions” at Kukshi town on Sunday.

Director, State Sahitya Akademi, Dr Vikas Dave said that inspiration for many scientific discoveries came from information existing in Shastras, Vedas and Upanishads.

Speaking on contributions of Veer Savarkar in country’s freedom, he said that he was not just a freedom fighter but a great poet, writer and social reformer too.

Savarkar was a staunch advocate of patriotism, social equality and eradication of the caste system. He was the only freedom fighter who was sentenced to two life imprisonments in life. He shook the foundation of the British rule by organising the society divided into castes.

The lecture aimed at sensitising young minds on different aspects of Sanatam Dharma and traditions. The programme was presided over by Purnanand Maharaj.

Pseudo-Secularists Afraid Of Taking Lord Ram's Name Now Chanting Hanuman Chalisa Thanks To Modi's...
Veer Savarkar Awakened Spirit Of Patriotism: Dr Dave

