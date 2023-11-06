Mahadev Betting App Scam: Saurabh Chandrakar & Ravi Uppal Reject Allegations, Claim Cooperation With ED

Saurabh Chandrakar (L) and Ravi Uppal (R) | Special arrangement

Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, accused by ED of being the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app, have released a statement through their social media team, confirming their cooperation with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They have been actively providing all requested information and documents, emphasising their commitment to facilitating the investigative process.

Have been made scapegoats, says Chandrakar

According to Chandrakar's recent statement, he believes that his involvement in this case is a result of business rivalry in the UAE. He contends that they have unfairly become scapegoats due to their growing presence in the UAE real estate market. Chandrakar also clarifies that the allegations against them have been distorted to wrongly depict them as the founders or promoters of illegal betting apps.

Addressing Shubham Soni's claims of being the Mahadev app's promoter and alleging a payment of Rs 508 Crores to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the statement said it is crucial to clarify that media and public perception inaccurately associate Chandrakar and Uppal with this payment.

On Sunday, Shubham Soni released videos on social media, asserting his ownership of the Mahadev app and the payment made to the Baghel government for the betting business. He also claimed to have provided the Enforcement Directorate with evidence related to the betting bribe.

Intelligence suspects Chandrakar's staged plan to clear his name

According to intelligence sources, there is suspicion surrounding Shubham Soni's claims, the allegations against the Chhattisgarh CM, the arrest of individuals carrying cash for election expenses, and Saurabh Chandrakar's recent statement within the past 72 hours. This suggests the possibility of a staged operation by Chandrakar to clear his name from the suspect list.

FPJ sent questionnaires to Saurabh Chandrakar a few days ago, but his social media team responded, indicating that certain information could not be disclosed at this time.

Not a betting kingpin but a visionary entrepreneur: Chandrakar

In his statement, Chandrakar asserts that he is not a betting kingpin, bookie, or mastermind. He describes himself as a visionary entrepreneur who started with a single juice corner and transformed it into a thriving business empire. With 25 strategically located branches across Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, he has expanded into the real estate industry, initially in brokerage services. Recognising the Middle East market's potential, he co-founded 'Empire One Global Real Estate' with his business partner, Mr. Ravi Uppal. Under their leadership, the organisation rapidly gained prominence in the real estate sector, offering comprehensive development, consultancy, and construction services.

Uppal claims involvement in construction business

On the other hand, Ravi Uppal highlights his extensive experience as a dedicated businessman in construction, infrastructure development, and real estate, spanning over two decades. He is currently involved in multiple projects in India, overseeing initiatives in both the private and government sectors, including overhead water tanks, switch yards, and water supply projects spanning 40 villages.

