 Mahadev Betting App Scam: Centre Blocks 22 Illegal Platforms On ED's Request
Mahadev Betting App Scam: Centre Blocks 22 Illegal Platforms On ED's Request

The action follows investigations conducted by ED against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps & websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro.

The order was issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act after ED's recommendation.

“Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request was made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for the last 1.5 years.

"In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented the Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests," Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar in a statement said.

Accused Bhim Singh Yadav, working as a constable in the Chhattisgarh police force, and one Asim Das are currently in custody, having been arrested for violating Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the statement said. (With PTI inputs)

