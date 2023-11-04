Mahadev Betting App Case: Former BJP Minister Brijmohan Agrawal Levels Serious Allegations Against CM Baghel

Former BJP Minister Brijmohan Agrawal | FPJ

Raipur: Former BJP Minister Brijmohan Agarwal convened a press conference in Raipur on Saturday to address the matter of the Mahadev app and its alleged connection to top Congress party figures, along with the flow of crores of rupees to the Congress party through the 'Hawala' channel.

While making serious accusations, Brijmohan Agarwal stated that three months ago, concerns were raised about the links between the Mahadev App promoters and their ties to political figures. This eventually materialised, and as the investigation advanced, Chief Minister Baghel held a press conference in Delhi to impede the pace of the inquiry.

Brijmohan Agarwal remarked, "The time has come for CM Baghel to disclose the details of his associations with the key figures behind the Mahadev App and the hawala racket."

The driver, Asim Das, reportedly admitted that money was delivered to Congress leaders via Shubham Soni, following the instructions of individuals based in Dubai. Asim allegedly received voice messages from Shubham Soni, instructing him to deliver the funds to Congress leaders for election-related purposes.

During a raid at Triton Hotel, Asim Das was apprehended with a money consignment, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) subsequently froze ₹15.50 crore held in various bank accounts. Asim also confessed to flying from Dubai to deliver the money consignment, according to Brijmohan Agarwal's claims.

The BJP leader contended that it is now evident why CM Baghel defended the individual arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED.

Chandrabhusan Verma, the promoter of the Mahadev App, has direct connections with top Congress leaders. Shubham Soni, a member of the senior management of the illicit betting app, purportedly sent an email stating that ₹508 crore had already been transferred to CM Baghel. In the meantime, ED has already seized property and assets worth ₹450 crore from the arrested individuals.

Referring to an ED report, the BJP leader alleged that it mentioned a continuous flow of significant sums to Congress leaders through certain police officials.

He called on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi to clarify their positions, the extent of money they received, and the support offered to the individuals operating the illegal betting app.

The issue of the illicit betting Mahadev App and the allegations of funds being funneled to the ruling political party leaders through the hawala channel have sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Chhattisgarh, causing significant tremors in the run-up to the elections.

