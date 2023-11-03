Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Seizes ₹2.5 Cr From Chhattisgarh Driver's House Connected To Syndicate |

The Enforcement Directorate has carried out raids at five locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case. These operations are currently ongoing in Durg, Raipur, Bhilai, Korba, and Raigarh. Significant amounts of cash, totalling in crores of rupees, have been seized from various locations as part of the investigation.

During the raid, the ED recovered 2.5 crore rupees in cash from the driver.

According to reliable sources, the ED team executed a raid at the residence of Asif Dutt, also known as Bappa, in Block 15 of the Housing Board in Bhilai.

ED Reaches Asif Dutt's House In Bhilai

Late at night, a team of 3 to 4 ED officers arrived in Delhi-registered vehicles. Asif Dutt was not present, and no one from his family was at home. The room was locked, and the ED team officers forcibly entered the house by breaking the lock to conduct the raid and recover more than 2.5 crore rupees in the form of 500 and 2000 rupee notes.

According to sources, Asif Dutt, also known as Bappa, was initially identified as a driver, but he is believed to be connected to the Mahadev app syndicate and is suspected to be the panel operator of the Mahadev app. Currently, he is absconding.

Currently, the process of counting the notes is ongoing. For this purpose, a separate note-counting machine has been procured from the SBI Housing Board branch.According to the information, the team conducted a complete operation in front of a homeopathic doctor. Bappa Das' wife used to work at this doctor's house.

The ED suspects that the money may be linked to the online betting app Mahadev, potentially earmarked for election expenses.

ED Operations Across Chhattisgarh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also conducted operations in Raipur. A significant sum of 3.12 crore rupees was found in a person's vehicle at a hotel in Raipur. The ED is currently in the process of questioning the owner of the vehicle.

The ED has also conducted raids at the homes of 8 individuals associated with the betting business in Raipur, Raigarh, and Durg. In Raipur, the searches took place in three locations: Walfort City, Swarnbhoomi, and Ashoka Ratna. The ED carried out searches at the premises of jewelry stores and petrol pumps in these areas.

