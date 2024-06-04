 Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Exit Poll Predictions Failing,' Says CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat As Early Trends Show INDIA Bloc Performing Better
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Exit Poll Predictions Failing,' Says CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat As Early Trends Show INDIA Bloc Performing Better

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Exit Poll Predictions Failing,' Says CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat As Early Trends Show INDIA Bloc Performing Better

The NDA was shown to be leading on 295 seats as per the trends reported by the Election Commission. The INDIA bloc led on 230 seats with its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead on 33 seats and Trinamool Congress on 29 seats

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: As the Election Commission put out trends from the counting of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday morning, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat slammed the exit polls that predicted a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said the initial trends suggested that the exit poll predictions were failing.

"The race is in its initial stages right now. INDIA bloc has performed well in the initial stages. But like I said, this is only the beginning...The exit polls and the initial picture that was painted earlier is failing 100 per cent."

CPI(M) General Secretary's On Exit Polls

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also alleged that the exit polls were conducted to influence the share market to make money.

"Exit poll was done to influence the share market and those who wanted to make money in the share market yesterday made money. Now the reality is coming in front of you. Now let the full results come, after that, we will tell you. INDIA alliance is doing well," Yechury said.

Trends by the Election Commission on 542 Lok Sabha seats showed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had crossed the halfway mark with the BJP leading on 238 seats and winning one seat. The NDA was shown to be leading on 295 seats as per the trends reported by the Election Commission. The INDIA bloc led on 230 seats with its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead on 33 seats and Trinamool Congress on 29 seats.

Both Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi were shown as leading from their constituencies of RaeBareli and Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi also was seen leading with a huge margin in Wayanad.

Situation In Uttar Pradesh

In the Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was seen leading on 35 seats and its ally partner RLD led on two seats while the Samajwadi party led on 34 seats, as per the initial trends by the Election Commission.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Mp Poll Effect: Election Outcome To Change State's Political Contours, Shivraj, VD Set To...
article-image

About Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security.

The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party. Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Read Also
Lok Sabha Mp Election Results Live: 2,500 Officers Deployed In Ratlam, Collector Ensures Drinking...
article-image

The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as "orchestrated" and a work of "fantasy", asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

Two polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.

BJP Wins Surat Seat Unopposed

Even before the counting of the votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party won one seat of Surat Lok Sabha. Earlier on April 22, Mukesh Dalal won the election "unopposed". Congress nominee Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected. His candidacy was rejected because of alleged discrepancies in the signatures of the proposers.

The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Exit Poll Predictions Failing,' Says CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat As...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Exit Poll Predictions Failing,' Says CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat As...

Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Anil Desai From Shiv Sena UBT...

Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Anil Desai From Shiv Sena UBT...

Lok Sabha Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates 2024: BJP's Brijmohan Agarwal Leads In Raipur...

Lok Sabha Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates 2024: BJP's Brijmohan Agarwal Leads In Raipur...

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here’s How Lalu Prasad’s Two Daughters Are Performing

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here’s How Lalu Prasad’s Two Daughters Are Performing

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: With Margin Of 80,133 Votes, Congress Candidate...

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: With Margin Of 80,133 Votes, Congress Candidate...