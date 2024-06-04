Lok Sabha Mp Election Results Live: 2,500 Officers Deployed In Ratlam, Collector Ensures Drinking Water, Shade Amid Heat

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Dr Rahul Fating emphasized the necessity of providing adequate drinking water and shade at the counting venue amid scorching heat. He conducted an extensive inspection of the counting centre at Eklavya Adarsh Residential School Campus.

Key areas of focus included barricading, traffic management around the centre, parking facilities, and entry protocols for counting staff and agents. Additional provisions such as drinking water, mobile toilets and fire tenders were also reviewed.

The municipal council CMO has been tasked with overseeing these crucial aspects, ensuring that water campers are refilled promptly and coolers are adequately supplied. He called upon officials involved in the election counting to conduct the process transparently and without allowing any scope for errors.

2,500 officers deployed in Ratlam

Ratlam: Much-awaited counting of votes for the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in Ratlam district is set to take place at the Government Arts and Science College Campus. With about 2,500 officers and employees deployed, the stage is set for the crucial electoral outcome.

Counting personnel have been directed to reach the counting place at 6 am. Under the supervision of collector and district election officer Rajesh Batham, trained personnel will meticulously carry out the counting process. The counting place has been fortified with foolproof arrangements to ensure a smooth and transparent procedure.

Each assembly constituency's votes will be tallied in designated rooms, with specific colour codes assigned for easy navigation. Notably, room number 5 will host the counting for the Jaora assembly segment, while Ratlam Rural, Alot, Sailana and Ratlam City assembly segments will have their respective rooms allocated.

To maintain integrity, counting assistant, counting supervisor and micro observer will oversee operations at each table. Additionally, commission-appointed observers will closely monitor proceedings, ensuring adherence to electoral protocols.

Stringent three-layer security in Alirajpur

Alirajpur: SP Rajesh Vyas, on Monday, said that the police have meticulously arranged security layers to ensure a smooth and secure counting process. The counting of votes in the district will be conducted under a stringent three-layer security structure, the SP said.

Under the Election Commission's directives, the security setup comprises three concentric circles. The outermost circle, spanning 100 to 200 meters from the counting venue, prohibits vehicular entry. The second layer focuses on securing the college campus, where the counting will occur, while the innermost circle safeguards the counting area itself.

The first gate serves as the primary entrance, regulating access for counting personnel, political representatives, media and visitors. Parking facilities have been arranged outside the premises to maintain traffic flow.

In adherence to strict protocols, mobile phones and calculators are prohibited within the counting area. Male and female security personnel equipped with HHMD and DFMD scanners will ensure thorough inspections before granting entry.

Additionally, heightened surveillance measures, including wireless sets and binoculars, have been implemented to monitor activities around the college campus.

Preparations culminated in a rehearsal session on June 3, where around 270 police officers and personnel were briefed and trained for their roles in the stringent security arrangements. With these measures in place, the district is poised for a transparent and secure vote counting process on June 4.

Officials tasked with ensuring strict adherence to guidelines in Dhar

Dhar: Observers led by collector Priyank Mishra scrutinised the arrangements for the vote counting scheduled at the Polytechnic College on June 4. The meticulous preparations for the event have reached fruition, ensuring a seamless process. The entire campus will be under surveillance through a network of CCTV cameras to maintain transparency and security.

Earlier, collector Mishra convened a crucial meeting at the collectorate, attended by esteemed observers Himanshu Kumar Rai, Dhananjay Sukdev and Nikam Duttprasad Dhyandev Nade.

During the meeting, collector Mishra emphasised the necessity of conducting the counting process in a tranquil and fair environment. He provided essential directives to all attendees, stressing the importance of their roles in ensuring a successful counting day. Government officials were tasked with ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. Maintaining constant communication with senior officers was emphasised to facilitate coordination among all concerned parties.

The proceedings outlined that employees would enter the counting room starting from 6 am, with the opening of the strong room slated for 7 am. Before 8 am, all agents and employees would undertake the oath of secrecy as per Section 128 of the RP Act 1951. The meticulous process of counting, starting with postal ballots in the RO room, would commence promptly in all designated assembly rooms.