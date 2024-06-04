Lok Sabha Mp Poll Effect: Election Outcome To Change State's Political Contours, Shivraj, VD Set To Go To Delhi

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a change in political contours of the state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results.

After the Lok Sabha election results, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be called to Delhi.

Mohan Yadav took over as chief minister. But Chouhan was active in state politics. He is all set to win the Lok Sabha election.

If the BJP forms the next government, Chouhan is likely to become a minister in the Union Cabinet. Thus, his focus will be on national politics.

BJP's state unit president VD Sharma will focus on Delhi after the Lok Sabha election results are announced.

Sharma has been party's state unit president for more than four years. Once the election results are out, it will be decided whether Sharmaís tenure is extended for one more year as party's state president or he will be given an assignment at Centre.

If Sharma goes to the Centre, the road to appoint a new president of the state will soon open.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, who has been minister at the Centre, may be seen in a new role in the state.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has always been in central politics. After the election results, his importance will increase at the Centre.

Once the results are out, Yadav will be able to pay attention to works in the state.

Immediately after taking over as chief minister, Yadav plunged into canvassing for the parliamentary election.

He initially took out Abhar Yatra. Afterwards, he began electioneering for the party candidates in the state as well as in other areas of the country.

Now, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar and Rakesh Singh who have been sent to the state from the Centre have to prove themselves.

Congress will be in new form

MPCC president Jitu Patwari who took over just a few months before the Lok Sabha election was not able to work properly as he had to get ready for the parliamentary election. The influence of former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath has so far been evident. Whatever may have been the election results, Patwari did not get an opportunity to work. The role of Nath and that of Digvijaya will be limited in the state Congress. Patwari will form a new team. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and former minister Jaivardhan Singh will play an active role in the party.