MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Strict Security Arrangements Made To Monitor Vote Counting In Notorious Gwalior-Chambal

A strong room in Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Like every other state and district, Gwalior-Chambal region too, known to be the most notorious one, has swung into preparation for the counting day on June 4. Strict security arrangements have been made to avoid any clash or untoward incident.

According to the Election Commission of India, the counting for the Gwalior parliamentary constituency will begin on June 4 at 8 AM. The strong rooms will be opened in the presence of the candidates and their agents at 6:30 AM.

Collector and Returning Officer Ruchika Chauhan stated that the counting of postal ballots and votes recorded in EVMs will start at 8 AM. A separate room has been designated for counting postal ballots. The counting of postal ballots for all the assembly constituencies in Gwalior district, as well as the Karera and Pohri assembly constituencies in Shivpuri district included in the Gwalior parliamentary area, will also be conducted at MLB College in Gwalior. The results are expected by 4 to 5 PM. The main contest in Gwalior is between Congress' Praveen Pathak and BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwaha.

Security Measures

According to information, over one thousand security personnel have been deployed in and near the MLB college area where the counting of the votes will take place. Area around one kilometer radius of the college will be sealed and no one without a valid pass would be allowed beyond the check points.

Items such as Mobile Phones, scissors, blade, food and beverage, cigarettes, matches and lighters are barred from entering the counting premises.

Adequate parking and entry arrangements have been done by the election commission so that all the counting agents and govt. officials can enter and exit the building.

Counting Arrangements

Returning Officer and Collector Ruchika Chauhan informed that over 65 tables will be set up in 11 rooms of the MLB college. Each room will be designated different areas of the Gwalior Constituency.

The Gwalior Rural, Gwalior South, and Dabra constituencies will complete the counting in 13 rounds each. The Gwalior constituency will require 15 rounds, Gwalior East 16 rounds, and Bhitarwar 17 rounds. For the Karera and Pohri assembly constituencies in Shivpuri district, the counting will be completed in 20 and 19 rounds respectively.

Each EVM counting table will have one counting supervisor, one counting assistant, and one micro-observer. Thus, three officials will be assigned to each table. The micro-observer will report directly to the election observer. For the postal ballot tables, there will be two counting assistants, one counting supervisor, one ARO (Assistant Returning Officer), and one micro-observer.

This time, the counting agents will also sign a certification stating that the same EVM is being used for counting that was used on the polling day at the polling station.