MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-CM Digvijay Singh Challenges Exit Polls; Urges Voters To Focus On A Counting Process Sans Irregularity 

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’ Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh has raised questions regarding the exit polls conducted by various news channels for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 which suggested a potential landslide victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh pointed out that Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency consists of three districts - Rajgarh, Guna, and Agar Malwa. He said, “If any TV channel wanted to conduct an exit poll here, they should have sent their teams to these three districts to gather data.”

The former CM took to his official social media handle to voice his concerns and also urged his supporters to focus on the counting process to ensure accuracy and avoid any irregularity.

Digvijay Singh contesting after 33 years

Singh, who is contesting elections from Rajgarh after nearly 33 years, has been campaigning vigorously, addressing local issues and expressing dissatisfaction with the incumbent member of parliament. He has refrained from making controversial statements during the campaign, instead focusing on highlighting his past achievements and seeking votes based on his track record.

However, despite Singh's efforts, the exit polls indicated a potential landslide victory for the BJP, with Congress projected to win only one seat out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Singh has appealed to his supporters to remain vigilant during the counting process and stay committed until the results are announced.

Raises concerns on EVMs again

In response to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's remarks about blaming EVMs after June 4, Singh reiterated his concerns about the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs). He emphasized that once the machines are set, the outcome depends on them rather than the voters' choice.