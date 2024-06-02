Lok Sabha Elections MP Exit Polls: BJP Heading For Clean Sweep, Congress Fighting Just For One Seat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is heading for a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha election in MP as predicted by exit polls on Saturday.

In 2019, the Congress got only one seat, Chhindwara. According to the current exit polls, the Congress is fighting even for a single seat in the state.

According to News 24- Today’s Chanakya, the BJP is going to win all the 29 seats. Likewise, Ajtak-Axis My India and TV-CNX predicted that the BJP might get 28-29 seats.

According to ABP-C-Voter, the BJP may win 26-28 seats. It said that the Congress might get 1-3 seas.

According to all exit polls, it is going to be difficult for the Congress even to open its account.

The party is giving a tough fight to the opposition only in one seat – Chhindwara. According to some exit polls, Nakul Nath may not win Chhindwara seat this time.

Chief Mohan Yadav said that the BJP would win all the 29 seats this time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name and the hard work of the BJP workers will bring all the 29 seats to BJP’s pocket, he said.

Yadav said that the BJP won 27 seats in 2014, 28 in 2019 and the party would get 29 in 2024.

According to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP will win all the 29 seats.

The Congress will not win a single seat, he said.