 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Is Modi Not Governed By Law & Rules?' Asks Congress' Digvijaya Singh After PM's Meditation Pics Flood Social Media (WATCH)
PM Modi started his meditation at the Dhyana Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Is PM Modi Not Governed By Law & Rules?' Questions Congress' Digvijaya Singh On PM's Meditation Hall Pics | X / Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday raised a question over Prime Minister Narendra Modi' Meditation Hall photos asking "Is PM Modi not governed by law and rules." Singh further asked the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to respond on the issue.

On Saturday morning, the Congress leader posted on X (formerly twitter) quoting a post of an X user named Kapil (@kapsology), "Thank you for pointing it out. Is Narendra Modi not governed by law and rules or rules don't apply to him. Would the PMO please respond?" X user Kapil wrote on Friday, "This is the first time you see the Meditation Hall photos inside the Vivekananda Memorial as photography here is not allowed and punishable by Law. But what is 'Camera-jeevi' without a camera?"

The X user also posted a screenshot of photography rules in the post. The screengrab in the post read, "The photography rules for visiting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial are strict and limited, as it is a protected and sensitive area. You are not allowed to take any photos or videos inside the monument, as it is prohibited and punishable by law.

article-image

X

You can only take photos or videos from outside the monument, or from the ferry, with prior permission from the authorities. You should also respect the privacy and dignity of other visitors, and not disturb or harass them with your camera." Notably, PM Modi's 45-hour meditation on the Vivekananda Rock Memorial that began on Thursday continued today and would conclude on Saturday evening.

X

PM Modi started his meditation at the Dhyana Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday.

According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.

article-image

This is the Southernmost tip of India. Further, this is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, after the culmination of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In line with this, he will reach Kanyakumari on May 30 and stay there till June 1. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

