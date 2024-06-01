 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaffirms ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar,’ Ahead Of Exit Polls
Chouhan has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is winning more than 370 seats on its own this time, 'While with the alliance of NDA we are crossing the 400 seat mark,' he added.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaffirms ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar,’ Praises PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership   | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reaffirmed BJP’s ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ slogan, hours ahead of the much awaited exit polls for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 that are scheduled for Saturday evening.

Speaking to media in Jabalpur, the Ex-CM said that BJP will not just win, but will clean-sweep Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is winning more than 370 seats on its own this time adding they will reach 400-mark with their alliance.

“We are all determined to set a new historical record in this Lok Sabha election, and when the results of the Lok Sabha elections will come out, everyone will be surprised,” he added. 

Praises Modi’s leadership 

While talking to the media, the former CM also praised PM Narendra Modi and his leadership. He said, “We are winning all over the country only under the leadership of Modi ji. The results of Kashi will create new dimensions of victory for the Lok Sabha elections.”

Extends Birthday Greetings to Governor Mangubhai Patel

Ex-CM Chouhan also extended birthday wishes for Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel. He said, “Many many happy returns of the day to Mangu Bhai. May he live long and serve the state and the nation.”

