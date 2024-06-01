Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024: Date, Time, Where To Watch; Know Everything |

Madhya Pradesh: The exit poll results for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will be announced after 6:30 PM on Saturday, June 1. These results are important because they assess and predict the numbers we can expect from a political party in our state and across the country.

Between April 19 and May 13, 2024, the citizens of Madhya Pradesh exercised their democratic right in four phases to elect 29 members to the 18th Lok Sabha. By the end of the election period, data from the Election Commission indicated an average voter turnout of 65% in the state.

Voting Dynamics & Turnout

The voter turnout of all four phases in the state stood at 65.58%. Neemuch Malwa dominated Phase-4 recorded the highest turnout with 71%, and phase-2-- which saw a mix of Baghelkhand & Bundelkhand seats, remained lowest with 58.59% turnout.

High-profile constituencies:

The high-profile constituencies in Madhya Pradesh feature some of the state's most notable political figures.

In Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia of the BJP will face Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh, making it one of the high-profile constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

2. Vidisha

Vidisha will see a prominent contest between Pratap Bhanu Sharma of the Congress and Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP.

3. Rajgarh

Rajgarh is gearing up for a fierce battle as Congress' veteran leader Digvijaya Singh contests against two-term sitting BJP MP Rodmal Nagar.

4. Chhindwara

In Chhindwara, Nakul Nath, son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, will compete against BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu.

Tough Fights

Tough fights are expected in constituencies where the competition is intense and unpredictable. These seats often involve strong candidates from both major parties.

1. Sidhi

Sidhi will witness a tough fight between the ruling party's district in-charge, Dr Rajesh Mishra (BJP), and the opposition Congress' Kamleshwar Patel.

2. Satna

The BJP has fielded its four-time sitting MP, Ganesh Singh, against Congress' sitting MLA from Satna, Siddharth Shukla Kushwaha.

3. Mandla

In Mandla, Union Minister and six-term MP Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) will compete against Congress' Dindori MLA Omkar Singh Markam.

4. Gwalior

Gwalior will see a contest between Bharat Singh Kushwaha of the BJP and Praveen Pathak of the Congress.

Where To Watch Exit Polls LIVE

Exit Polls will be broadcast live on various television news programs, with channels like ABP Network, Aaj Tak, Zee News, Times Now and India Today at the forefront.

To view Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Exit Polls in detail, viewers can also watch News18 MP Chhattisgarh, News State MP, Chhattisgarh

Audiences can access live streaming of Exit Poll results on YouTube by searching for diverse news networks. For live updates, following developments on Free Press Journal is recommended.