Jabalpur Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You Need to Know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the resultant time approaches, people from all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh are curious as to who will be their next leader. In light of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, here is everything you need to know about Jabalpur Lok Sabha Constituency.

In Jabalpur, the BJP has footed its Yuva Morcha Prabhari, Ashish Dubey, and INC has placed its confidence in Dinesh Yadav.

Since the delimitation of the parliamentary and legislative assembly constituencies in 2008, the Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight assembly segments. These combined make the Jabalpur Constituency.

Currently, out of the eight assembly seats, seven are occupied by BJP stalwarts, and one is in INC's grip.

Debutants go head-to-head

Both the BJP and INC have fielded their first-time candidates for a very important seat in Mahakoshal region.

Congress has footed 59-year-old Dinesh Yadav, who is a seasoned local politician. Yadav has been dabbling in municipal politics since '94, the year he became a corporator. Yadav is a debutant in assembly politics; this is his first LS election.

On the other hand, the ruling party has placed its confidence in Ashish Dubey, who has worked primarily in the BJP throughout his political career and is a state secretary.

What does the data say?

2019 Lok Sabha

In the previous edition of the Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP's sitting MP Rakesh Singh defeated Vivek Krishna Tankha with a massive margin of 4,54,112 votes. Singh managed to back himself up with 8,25,674 votes.

The 2019 elections gave the ruling party confidence and also gave them 28 out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, with Kamal Nath's Chhindwara being an exception.

2014 Lok Sabha

The 2014 Lok Sabha Elections were an easy feat for the ruling party when it came to Jabalpur. The BJP has been in power in Jabalpur since 1996. Rakesh Singh, who was then contesting for the third time, won the constituency against Congress stalwart Tankha with a margin of 2,08,605 votes.

Voter data and analysis

According to reports, Jabalpur has over 18 lakh eligible electors. The 2019 Lok Sabha election saw a voter turnout of nearly 70%, which means out of 18 lakh eligible voters, approximately 12 lakh people exercised their franchise.

What do opinion polls say?

After the BJP snatched the Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat in 1996, it has never ceased to rule in the area. The BJP has a strong base in Jabalpur, and Hindu voters are predicted to overwhelmingly back the saffron party in the constituency.

According to the India TV CNX opinion polls, the BJP is set to win 29 out of 29 seats in the state, including the highly contested Chhindwara.