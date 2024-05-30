Rewa Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You Need to Know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voting has concluded successfully in the state of Madhya Pradesh. With an average voter turnout of 65.58% , people are eagerly waiting to know their next leader.

One of the most interesting battles in the heart of India lies in Rewa. Here the sitting MP Janardan Mishra will fight against Congress' Neelam Mishra-- who has served as a BJP MLA in 2013.

Rewa constituency was established in the year 1951 as one of the four important constituencies in the Vindhya Pradesh state. It consist of eight assembly segments and all of the eight are in the Rewa district.

Out of the eight assembly segments, seven of them are occupied by BJP leaders and one is under Congress.

Its Mishra Vs Mishra in Rewa

Rewa being a general seat has a lot of competition and historically this seat has been a contested one. No party has kept absolute power in this constituency for more than one term, with BJP's Janardan Mishra being an exception.

Now that the ruling party is backing its two time MP Janardan Mishra. It will be intriguing to watch if the people of Rewa place their interest and confidence in their sitting MP or give another chance to Neelam Mishra.

What does the data say?

2019 Lok Sabha

The 2019 Lok Sabha Election was an easy feat for the sitting MP of the district. Janardan Mishra was given a ticket by the ruling party to fight for his constituency once again and Mishra did not disappoint.

Mishra defeated the INC candidate Siddharth Tiwari "raj" by gaining 5,80,769 votes. The margin of defeat was 3,10,250 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha

2014 was quite different from 2019. Both the parties, BJP and INC were aiming on removing the sitting MP Deoraj Singh Patel who was from BSP. The ruling party forwarded its star candidate Janardan Mishra and INC footed Ex MP from Rewa and a seasoned politician Sunderlal Tiwari.

BJP's Janardan Mishra gave a tough fight and beat both Tiwari as well as Patel. Mishra was able to gain 3,86,854 votes against Tiwari's 2,14,572 votes and Patel's 1,75,550 votes.

Voter data and analysis

According to the data, Rewa houses over 16 lakh eligible electors, out of the 16 lakh eligible, around 10 lakh people actually exercised their franchise and casted a vote. This takes the actual voter turnout to a staggering 60.11%. This was a 7% jump in voter turnout from the previous election.

The male to female ratio in the region is quite stable with 900 females for every 1000 males. The split in the eligible electors in regards to gender is quite equal, with 8,21,800 male and 7,22,919 female electors.

What do opinion polls say?

Historically, Rewa has been a contested seat and has a constant power struggle in the region. Since BJP's Mishra became MP in 2014, the power has remained in his hands and politically this constituency is stable.

According to the India TV CNX opinion polls, the saffron party is set to win all 29 seats in the state.