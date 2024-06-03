Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 18 Addl Assistant Returning Officers Appointed For Counting Of LS Votes In Indore

Electronic Voting Machine | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive preparations are underway for the counting of votes to be held on June 4 in Indore district. The counting will be done constituency-wise under the direction of the returning officer. A total of 18 additional assistant returning officers have been appointed in the district to assist the returning officer. In this regard, orders have been issued by collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh.

During the counting of votes, no person will be able to do photography and or videography inside the counting place to maintain the secrecy of the counting of votes. Also, mobile, cellular, cordless phone and or wireless set cannot be used within a 100 meter radius of the counting centre. Restrictive orders have been issued in this regard by collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh using the instructions of the Election Commission and the powers conferred in Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The restrictions will not apply to the personnel authorised by the Election Commission of India and authorised by the district election officer. If any person violates the above restrictive order, he will be prosecuted under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Ban on sale of liquor

Collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh has declared dry day in the district in view of the counting of votes to be held on June 4. During this time there will be a complete ban on the purchase / sale of liquor. Orders have been issued to close all composite liquor shops, retail outlets of wine, restaurants and Indian / foreign liquor warehouses in Indore district on the day. Sale/service of alcohol to anyone will be completely prohibited in liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other selling points/serving points etc.