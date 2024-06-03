Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Calls Exit Polls In 'Stark Contrast To Ground Reality', Alleges Numbers Cooked By Amit Shah-PM Modi's Men (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress dismissed the exit poll results, claiming a clean sweep by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha Elections. The grand old party called the exit poll numbers in stark contrast to the ground reality, affirming the India bloc's majority.

Congress social media in-charge and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, in a video posted on X, said that anybody who has worked or reported from the ground knows that the exit poll results are contradictory to reality.

"Anyone who has reported from the ground is not ready to accept the exit poll that is indicating a landslide victory for the BJP. The entire nation is angry with the Narendra Modi-led government. The youth and the common man are frustrated over joblessness and rising inflation. They all voted for the change this time," she said.

'Kyuki picture abhi baki hai...'

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the exit polls were prepared by Amit Shah and Modi's men to create a false sentiment. "Consider these exit polls as nothing more than a mere source of entertainment. Dismiss them just like fake news.

Shrinate appealed to the to the public to wait for June 4. "Kyuki picture abhi baki hai."

Notably, exit polls were released on Saturday evening, shortly after voting for the last phase of the elections concluded. The majority of the exit polls indicated a third term for the Modi government, giving them (NDA) 360+ seats. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, the exit polls showed a clean sweep by the saffron party, giving them 28 out of 29 seats.