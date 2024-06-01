Lok Sabha Election Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: C Voter Predicts 26 To 28 Seats For BJP, Sparing 1 To 3 For Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the Lok Sabha election season reaching its climax, several polling agencies have revealed their predictions, attempting to give the closest possible picture of how the final results would look like.

In the same series, ABP-C Voter, a well-known polling agency, has also shared its forecast.

ABP-C Voter's Outlook for MP

For Madhya Pradesh, ABP-C Voter predicted 26 to 28 seats for the ruling BJP and 1 to 3 seats for the opposition Congress.

2019 General Election: What Happened in Madhya Pradesh?

During the 2019 General Election, ABP-C Voter's prediction foresaw 24 seats for the BJP and 5 seats for Congress in Madhya Pradesh. However, the final results were slightly different as BJP emerged victorious with 28 seats, whereas Congress managed to secure only 1 seat.

ABP-C Voter's Overall 2019 Predictions Vs Reality

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, voting took place for 542 out of 543 seats, with the poll in Vellore being postponed. ABP-CVoter anticipated that the BJP-led NDA would secure 287 seats, while the Congress-led UPA would secure 128 seats, with the rest going to other parties.

When the actual results were announced, the NDA secured a total of 303 seats, while the UPA won 52 seats. Other parties secured the remaining seats.

Though C Voter's predictions didn't precisely match the actual results, their insights remain valuable in understanding voter trends. As the country eagerly awaits the 2024 results, all eyes are on whether C Voter's predictions will be closer to the final outcome this time around.