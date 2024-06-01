 Lok Sabha Election Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Today's Chanakya Predicts Clean Sweep By BJP; Congress Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Might Lose Rajnandgaon
Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

During the 2019 General Election, Today’s Chanakya exit poll reflected closest picture of the final results.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: News 24 - Today’s Chanakya Predicts Clean Sweep By BJP |

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Three days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 winner, one of the most accurate polling agencies, News 24-Today’s Chanakya, released its ‘Exit Poll’ prediction for Chhattisgarh on Saturday.        

Predictions for Chhattisgarh state

Estimating the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the state of Chhattisgarh, Today’s Chanakya has predicted the BJP will acquire all 11 seats, leaving absolutely nothing for the Congress in the tribal state. Notably, former Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel is contesting from the Rajnandgaon constituency; if Chanakya's prediction stands true, then 'Kaka' might lose his seat.

News 24 - Today’s Chanakya

Past predictions by Today's Chanakya 

2019: During the 2019 general election, today’s Chanakya exit poll predicted 9 seats for the saffron party and only 2 seats for Congress, out of a total 11 seats.

When the results were declared, the predictions proved to be almost accurate in predicting the BJP's victory (BJP, 10:1 Congress). However, it slightly underestimates the BJP's total seats and overestimates Congress'.

2014: Whereas, for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Today’s Chanakya Exit Poll predicted the BJP's victory due to the ‘Modi wave.’ 

The BJP secured a dominant victory in the state, winning 10 out of the 11 available seats, while the Congress managed to win only 1. The results closely aligned with the exit poll predictions made by Today’s Chanakya. 

