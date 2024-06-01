Lok Sabha Election Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Today's Chanakya Predicts BJP's Victory Over All 29 Seats Including Nakul Nath's Chhindwara

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With barely 3 days left for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 result, several polling agencies have released their prediction. Chanakya, one of the most famous polling agency, know for its bang-on projection has released its predictions for the eighteenth Lok Sabha Election.

For the state of Madhya Pradesh, Chanakya has predicted a clean sweep for the ruling party giving all 29(+-1) seats to BJP, leaving none for the opposition Congress.

Chanakya Predicted BJP's massive victory in 2019 in MP

During the 2019 General Election, Chanakya's exit poll predicted 27 seats for the saffron party and measly 2 seats for Congress.

The results shocked people as the numbers were as eerily similar to the predictions done by Chanakya in the exit polls. The ruling party managed to back 28 seats for itself and left one for Congress.

Madhya Pradesh LS 2024

Seat Projection

BJP 29 ± 2 Seats

Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats

Others NIL#News24TodaysChanakyaAnalysis@news24tvchannel — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) June 1, 2024

Chanakya's Bang-On Prediction in 2019

Historically, Chanakya has released the most accurate numbers when it comes to exit polls. During the 2019 exit polls, Chanakya claimed 300 (+ -14) seats for the ruling party and 55 (+-9) for the opposition.

When the results were announced, the ruling party managed to backup 303 seats and the opposition was stopped in its tracks at 52 seats, making the Chanakya exit poll closest to the actual result.