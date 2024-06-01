Lok Sabha Election Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll 2024: With 28 Seats, BJP All Set To Re-Win Heart Of India Like 2019

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited exit polls were released at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, shortly after the voting for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded. Most of the polling agencies predicted a huge win for the ruling BJP+, giving them a whopping 367 seats in the 543-seat assembly.

For Congress-led opposition grand alliance India Bloc, the exit polls show 140 seats, giving 36 for others.

Similarly, the exit polls suggest a repeat of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Madhya Pradesh, giving 28 seats to BJP and only one to opposition Congress.

The Free Press Journal calculated the poll of all major exit polls to find the average number of seats the political parties can expect.

Madhya Pradesh Poll of Polls ( Mean of all exit polls):

BJP: 28

Congress: 1

Here is what the major exit polls show:

1. Seat projection as per India Today- Axis My India Exit Poll Result

BJP: 28-29

Congress 0-1

2. News24- Chanakya Exit Poll Result

BJP: 29

Congress: 0

3. News18-ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll Result

BJP: 26-28

Congress: 1-3



DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.

#TCPoll

Madhya Pradesh LS 2024

Seat Projection

BJP 29 ± 2 Seats

Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats

Others NIL#News24TodaysChanakyaAnalysis@news24tvchannel — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) June 1, 2024

Both the big players of the Indian politics-- ruling BJP and the opposition alliance are claiming grand victory in the general elections.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections Predicted 300+ Seats for the BJP

All major exit polls, like India Today (Axis My India), Times Now (CNX), Chanakya, Republic (Matrize), and ABP-C Voter, predicted over 300 seats for the ruling BJP. Though most of the polling agencies showed accurate figures for the BJP and NDA, only Chankaya could forecast an embarrassing 50s for the Congress, which was believed to be the major opposition party.

The 2019 verdict gave 303 seats to the BJP, 348 to the NDA, and 52 to Congress.

Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, the polling agencies suggested 25 to 27 seats for the ruling BJP and only two for Congress. In the final result, the BJP scored 28 seats, leaving only Chhindwara for former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath.