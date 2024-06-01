Lok Sabha Election Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: India Today-My Axis Predicts 28 Seats For BJP, Leaving 1 For Congress

Lok Sabha Election Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: India Today-My Axis Predicts 28 Seats For BJP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the nation gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the highly anticipated India Today - My Axis India poll has released its predictions.

Prediction for Madhya Pradesh

Estimating the results of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Madhya Pradesh, India Today - My Axis India has predicted BJP will most likely win 28 seats and Congress will get only 1 seat, just like last year.

India Today - My Axis India

Past predictions by Axis My India

2019: During the 2019 General Election, India Today - My Axis India exit poll predicted 26 to 28 seats for the saffron party and only 1 to 3 seats for Congress.

When the results came out, the predictions proved to be quite accurate, as BJP won 28 seats of 29.

2014: Whereas, for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, India Today-My Axis India exit poll predicted 24-27 seats for BJP and only 2-4 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The actual results of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh were also closer to accurate.

BJP secured a dominant victory in the state, winning 27 out of the 29 available seats, while the Congress managed to win only 2 seats. This result closely aligned with the exit poll predictions made by India Today-My Axis India​ (India Today.)