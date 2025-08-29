'Leaders Who Repeatedly Visit Pakistan Cannot Lead Assam': Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO

Amit Shah |

Guwahati: “No matter how much the Opposition protests, the BJP Government will free every inch of land from the clutches of infiltrators. Already, the government under Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has reclaimed lakhs of bighas of land from encroachers. Even the land of Satras that was encroached upon during Congress rule has been freed by the BJP Government. Resolving the problem created by infiltrators is one of the greatest achievements of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.” – stated Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan at the Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara, held to felicitate BJP and alliance representatives specially AGP recently victorious in the Panchayat elections, the Union Home Minister said that every welfare initiative of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government has been successfully taken to every village by the state government under Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. This, he said, is the reason why the BJP and its allies secured a record 76% votes in the Panchayat elections.

Congratulating the newly elected Panchayat representatives, Amit Shah further said that the BJP government has endeavored to give national recognition to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, to spread the legacy of Mahabir Lachit Barphukan across the nation, to install the statue of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma in the national capital, and to construct ten new bridges over the Brahmaputra. Today, the entire Northeast enjoys peace owing to the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Praising the Sarma-led state government, Amit Shah said that fair recruitment in government jobs has been established in Assam, new investments are coming through the Advantage Assam initiative, and every welfare scheme is transforming people’s lives.

Delivering a sharp remark, Amit Shah added, “A leader who repeatedly visits Pakistan cannot lead Assam. Only Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma can.” He called upon everyone to take a pledge to ensure the return of a BJP-led alliance government in Assam for a third consecutive term.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his spirited address, said that the government is committed to granting all rights to the indigenous people and to withdrawing rights from illegal settlers. Through the Basundhara Scheme, land will be allotted to indigenous families while land under illegal occupation will be reclaimed.

“Today is a proud moment for me and our allies — the BJP, AGP, Ganashakti, and Rabha Hasong. I am delighted to inform the people of Assam that in the recently concluded Panchayat elections, our alliance has secured victory in 301 out of 397 Zila Parishad seats, 1,445 out of 2,188 Anchalik Panchayat seats, and 21,920 Ward Member seats. This is a historic victory, unmatched in Assam’s political history. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA has secured this grand success. I pledge to dedicate my life to the protection of our community, land, and heritage,” the CM said. He also announced a special scheme: the state government will bear the complete healthcare expenses of every Panchayat representative and their immediate family members.

State BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia in his address extended heartfelt gratitude to all Panchayat representatives of the NDA who attended from every corner of Assam. He remarked, “This is a historic moment for the NDA government, a historic moment in building a new Assam. For the first time in Assam’s history, we have successfully organized a Sammelan of people’s representatives from the Panchayat to Parliament. From today, greater responsibilities are placed upon the 21,671 Panchayat to Parliament representatives elected by the people to realize the dream of a new Assam. In the coming days, you must dedicate yourselves day and night to the development of villages and the welfare of Assam’s common people. Just as the nation has trusted Prime Minister Modi at the Centre, and just as Assam has trusted CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur, the people have given us the responsibility at the Panchayat level under the NDA. It is our duty to fulfill Modi and Sarma’s vision of a stronger, greater Assam.” He also called upon all Panchayat representatives to gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Union Minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said that what the Congress government could not achieve in 55 years, the Narendra Modi government has accomplished in just 11 years. He urged all Panchayat representatives to fulfill their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication. Speeches were also delivered by AGP President Atul Bora, Working President Keshab Mahanta, Ganashakti President and Chief Executive Member of the Mising Autonomous Council Paramananda Chayengia, and Rabha Hasong leader and Chief Executive Member Tangkeshwar Rabha.