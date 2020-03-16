Latest Coronavirus Update: Isha Yoga Center issues directives, suspends all programs around the world

Responding swiftly to the public health advisory issued by the Government of India, Isha Yoga Center announced that programs at all its centres around the world have been suspended until further notice.

This is one of several precautionary measures that the Yoga Center, which receives thousands of visitors daily, has taken to ensure that the virus does not enter its premises.

All visitors are being medically screened before being allowed to enter the Center. Those living within the Center are being subjected to periodic screening.

Yesterday, Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, announced that all those who travel frequently to deliver Isha programs “have been grounded, including myself.” Sadhguru has put off his immediate engagements including an upcoming Inner Engineering mega program in Mumbai as well as a visit to South Africa in the first week of April. He also announced that residents at the Center will be screened every 3 days.