KamraVirus is causing an outbreak of mental illness in India: Twitter attacks comedian for tweet on Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Well, its not suprising that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra often indulges in a Twitter spat be it with a politician or a Bollywood star. Leave Twitter or his stage where he's often seen bashing the right wingers, he was also seen in a video heckling Republic TV editor in chief Arnab Goswami on Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight quite a few days.
This is not it. Now, he took to Twitter and attacked Jaggi Vasudev, often referred to as Sadhguru, a 62-year-old Indian yogi and author who established Isha Foundation which has placed its name in the fields of spirituality, education and environment.
He said, "Mystics never call themselves mystics, society calls them that many years after they're dead. A living mystic is nothing but a FRAUD. Before you jump the gun.... I’m not saying Sadhguru is a fraud, all I'm saying is he's not a mystic..."
Following this #GetWellSoonKamra and #KamraVirus trended on Twitter.
It is quite known, that, be it youth or an elderly peron, Sadhguru is followed by many.Kamra attacking Sadhguru on Twitter clearly backfired at him. Twitterati went on to remind him how he was banned by the airlines for heckling Arnab Goswami.
Funnily enough some people even advised him to self-quarantine and refrain from talking.
A Twitter user wrote, "WARNING - A novel #KamraVirus is causing an outbreak of mental illness (#Kamra-19) in India. Symptoms with this virus include severe barking, lying, and Hinduphobia. If any of the above signs show up please seek a Psychiatrist ASAP! #GetWellSoonKamra"
Here's how Twitterati gave him a taste of his own medicine;
Earlier, Kamra was banned by IndiGo for six months after allegedly heckling the journalist on a flight. Later, he sent a legal notice to the airline demanding an unconditional apology, revocation of the ban and Rs 25 lakh compensation.
Following the IndiGo ban, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had advised other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the comedian. SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India followed suit. Just last week, even Vistaara went on to ban Kamra for a period of three months.
