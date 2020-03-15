KamraVirus is causing an outbreak of mental illness in India: Twitter attacks comedian for tweet on Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Well, its not suprising that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra often indulges in a Twitter spat be it with a politician or a Bollywood star. Leave Twitter or his stage where he's often seen bashing the right wingers, he was also seen in a video heckling Republic TV editor in chief Arnab Goswami on Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight quite a few days.

This is not it. Now, he took to Twitter and attacked Jaggi Vasudev, often referred to as Sadhguru, a 62-year-old Indian yogi and author who established Isha Foundation which has placed its name in the fields of spirituality, education and environment.

He said, "Mystics never call themselves mystics, society calls them that many years after they're dead. A living mystic is nothing but a FRAUD. Before you jump the gun.... I’m not saying Sadhguru is a fraud, all I'm saying is he's not a mystic..."

Following this #GetWellSoonKamra and #KamraVirus trended on Twitter.