'Kunal Kamra of the West': Twitter can't keep calm after John Oliver takes Arnab Goswami to the cleaners

In the new episode of 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver', the host addressed Hotstar's move of blocking his episode, which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. John Oliver also mentioned Arnab Goswami and called him the 'Tucker Carlson of India'. Twitterati reacted to the same and the reactions will leave in splits!
Two weeks ago, Hotstar blocked an episode of 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' which was critical of Narendra Modi. In the episode, John had criticised Modi and his policies, ahead of Trump's maiden visit to India. Apart from this, 'diehard Modi supporter' Arnab Goswami had also called him out for his comments about Narendra Modi. Arnab, in a debate on Republic TV had called John Oliver "ignoramus of exceedingly global proportions" and said that he wasn't even smart enough to be a satirist. Not just that, Goswami also went onto say that he embarrassed himself and called John a 'third-rate TV host'.
In his new episode, John played the clip from the debate and in response said, "I’ll give you ignoramus. I’ll even give you third-rate TV host, my researchers assure me that’s an actual compliment. But I embarrassed myself? Who the fuck do you think you’re talking to?...I'm beyond the capacity for shame. You can't hurt me!"
Watch the clip here:
Twitter can't keep calm after John Oliver takes Arnab Goswami to the cleaners and here are some bone-tickling reactions:
John Oliver also addressed Hotstar's ban over the previous episode and said the Disney owned OTT platform "seems to be extra sensitive about Disney references".
John Oliver also spoke about the novel Coronavirus and took a dig at US President Donald Trump for giving false hope to citizens and failing to realise the seriousness of the disease.
The new episode is suppose to go on air on Tuesday, however, it remains to be seen if Hotstar will once again banned the episode.
