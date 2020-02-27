'Instead of me, I wish people ask Arnab Goswami for a comment': Kunal Kamra responds after IndiGo halves his flying ban

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has put out a response on Twitter after IndiGo reduced his flying ban to three months after an internal committee of the airlines passed an order on Thursday morning.

Kamra in his post said that he is neither sorry nor regretful of his actions. "If I could turn the clock back to the same day and same time, I'd do the exact same thing to a riot-instigating propagandist who spreads hate, day in and day out," he wrote.

"I'm not a victim in any way. I can get to anywhere I desire through multiple modes of transport, like most people in the country," he added.

However, he said that instead of seeking his comment, people should ask Arnab Goswami for a comment. Kamra wrote, "In my opinion, instead of seeking my comment, I wish more people ask Arnab for a comment... because the nation really wants to know why hasn't he commented and where is he hiding."

".@republic Nation wants to know why is your lapdog in chief quiet on this issue...," the stand-up comedian captioned the post.