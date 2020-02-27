'Instead of me, I wish people ask Arnab Goswami for a comment': Kunal Kamra responds after IndiGo halves his flying ban

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has put out a response on Twitter after IndiGo reduced his flying ban to three months after an internal committee of the airlines passed an order on Thursday morning.
Kamra in his post said that he is neither sorry nor regretful of his actions. "If I could turn the clock back to the same day and same time, I'd do the exact same thing to a riot-instigating propagandist who spreads hate, day in and day out," he wrote.
"I'm not a victim in any way. I can get to anywhere I desire through multiple modes of transport, like most people in the country," he added.
However, he said that instead of seeking his comment, people should ask Arnab Goswami for a comment. Kamra wrote, "In my opinion, instead of seeking my comment, I wish more people ask Arnab for a comment... because the nation really wants to know why hasn't he commented and where is he hiding."
".@republic Nation wants to know why is your lapdog in chief quiet on this issue...," the stand-up comedian captioned the post.
Earlier, on January 28, Kamra had posted a video of himself confronting the Republic Editor Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo plane.
In the video, Goswami was seen with earphones plugged in, as Kamra addressed him. Throughout the video, the Republic Editor did not react.
"Here I'm asking coward Arnab Goswami a question about his journalism and he's doing exactly what I expected him to do," Kunal Kamra said.
The stand-up comedian added, "He's being a coward. First he called me mentally unstable, and now he's saying 'I'm watching something'. He's not ready to answer my questions, viewers."
Kamra asked the unresponsive Goswami whether he was a coward or a journalist or a nationalist.
"You will have no answers. As I expected. Your cowardice has gotten the better of you," he said amid Goswami's continued silence.
Kamra added that he wanted to have polite conversation with Goswami. However, he doesn't deserve his politeness. Kamra said that this was for Rohith Vemula's mother whose caste Goswami was discussing on his show.
Following the incident, Kamra was banned by IndiGo for a period of six months, while Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir imposed an indefinite ban on the stand-up comedian.
