Adnan Sami reveals what Arnab Goswami was watching while being heckled by Kunal Kamra on flight

Following stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's mid-air heckling of Arnab Goswami, the nation wanted to know what was the Republic Editor watching in the IndiGo flight on January 28. Now, we have an answer.

Singer Adnan Sami has revealed that Goswami was watching Netfilx's 'Two Popes' starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.

Taking to Twitter, Sami wrote, "I was just speaking to my dear friend #ArnabGoswami & couldn’t help asking him how he remained so calm while he was being verbally assaulted by a joker. He said that since he’s a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins, he was watching “Two Popes” on @NetflixIndia!! How ‘Cool’ is that??"