Adnan Sami reveals what Arnab Goswami was watching while being heckled by Kunal Kamra on flight

Following stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's mid-air heckling of Arnab Goswami, the nation wanted to know what was the Republic Editor watching in the IndiGo flight on January 28. Now, we have an answer.
Singer Adnan Sami has revealed that Goswami was watching Netfilx's 'Two Popes' starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.
Taking to Twitter, Sami wrote, "I was just speaking to my dear friend #ArnabGoswami & couldn’t help asking him how he remained so calm while he was being verbally assaulted by a joker. He said that since he’s a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins, he was watching “Two Popes” on @NetflixIndia!! How ‘Cool’ is that??"
Earlier, Kamra had posted a video of himself confronting Goswami aboard the plane. In the video, the Republic Editor was seen with earphones plugged in, as Kamra addressed him. Throughout the video, he did not react, or even looked towards the camera.
"Here I'm asking coward Arnab Goswami a question about his journalism and he's doing exactly what I expected him to do," the stand-up comedian said at the beginning of the video.
Kamra said, "He's being a coward. First he called me mentally unstable, and now he's saying 'I'm watching something'. He's not ready to answer my questions, viewers."
"Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist...or a nationalist? Who are you Arnab?" he asked the unresponsive Goswami.
"You will have no answers. As I expected. Your cowardice has gotten the better of you," he said amid Goswami's continued silence.
"I wanted to have a conversation with you politely. But you do not deserve my politeness. And this is not for you. This is for Rohith Vemula's mother whose caste you were discussing on your f****** show," he added.
Watch Video:
Following the incident, Kamra was banned from flying from four different airlines. Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir declared a ban on Kamra until further orders, while IndiGo has barred him from flying for six months.
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had taken note of the incident and “advised” other airlines in India to impose similar restrictions on Kamra, stating “offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers”.
However, after being grounded by four domestic Indian flights Kunal Kamra finally took off, thanks to Vistara.
